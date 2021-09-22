PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of FLORENCE M. SHENK

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No.:6216

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of, FLORENCE M. SHENK,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vikki L. Price has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the undersigned Personal Representative, in care of her attorney:

Vikki L. Price

c/o Michael W. Horton

P.O. Box 1565

Nyssa, Oregon 97913

(541)372-2268

within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the Personal Representative, or the attorney for the Personal Representative.

Dated and first published September 15, 2021

Vikki L. Price

Personal Representative

Publish Date: September 15, 22, and 29, 2021