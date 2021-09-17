MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

The Jim Reed Memorial Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Vale Rodeo Grounds. The Bulls and Broncs Extravaganza will begin Sunday at 3 p.m. in the same location.

Bronc riding returns to the Vale rodeo grounds . (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

VALE – There will be plenty of bucking and stomping and fun this weekend when two premier rodeo events kick off at the Vale Rodeo Grounds.

The Jim Reed Memorial Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Saturday and then the Bulls and Broncs Extravaganza opens Sunday at 3 p.m.

Saturday night rodeo events include sheep riding, peewee and junior barrels, open barrels, steer and junior bull riding, bucking ponies, chute dogging, novice bareback, saddle bronc and bulls and novice ranch bronc. There will also be professional, freestyle bull fighting event at the Jim Reed Memorial Rodeo.

Sunday, the Bulls and Broncs Extravaganza will showcase 80 head of Idaho Cowboy Association’s sanctioned bucking bulls and broncs along with Calgary-style cow milking and three-man businessman cow milking. The top six junior bull and pony riders from the Jim Reed Memorial Rodeo will also participate. Peewee and novice barrels and novice ranch bronc events will also be part of the Sunday show.

Event organizer J.C. Harmon said local residents will “get their money’s worth” at both events.

Tickets for both events each day cost $10 for adults, $5 for veterans and children and those under 5 enter free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at tristaterodeoco.ticketleap.com.

“It is nice to bring show to my hometown. This is our chance to show Vale what we do,” said Harmon.

Harmon is the president of the Bulls and Broncs Extravaganza Rodeo Board and part owner of the Tri-State Rodeo Company in Vale, Burns and Stanfield.

Harmon said he expects there will be more than 100 competitors for the two events.

Harmon said there will also be vendors at Wadleigh Park during selling food, clothes and other items.

A cowboy church service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

“We are excited to get some money back in our community,” said Harmon.

Harmon said the bull event began on a modest scale six years ago and has since grown.

Covid stymied the event last year but in 2019, Harmon said more than 400 tickets were sold.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.