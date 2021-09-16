MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

The Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery held its 10th annual Relief Run on Saturday, Sept. 11, where runners and volunteers were pelted with colored dye for charity.

Runners take to the course in a cloud of pink at the start of the 10th annual Relief Run benefitting the Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery in Ontario on Saturday, Sept. 11. (The Enterprise/ ABBEY MCDONALD)

ONTARIO - The Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery held its 10th annual Relief Run on Saturday, Sept. 11, and no one left with a clean shirt. Runners and volunteers alike were pelted with colored dye at the start and finish line.

Entry was $30 for individuals and $100 for teams, with proceeds going to general funds for the relief nursery. The nursery provides advocacy and preventative care for at-risk families in the area.

“Every kiddo needs to leave our program thinking ‘I belong on the planet. It’ll be okay,” said Kathie Collins, former executive director.

The nursery helps connect families with housing and has programs such as therapeutic classroom sessions and home visits. It is currently open to registration, and interested families are welcome to call 541-823-2526 and ask for Kim.

Taytum Allen and her English Bulldog Finn emerge from a cloud of pink dye near the finish line at the 10th annual Relief Run benefiting the Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery in Ontario. (The Enterprise/ ABBEY MCDONALD)

Kason Brotherson, age 1, plays with a leftover box of dye made of cornstarch and food-safe coloring. “Who needs sand,” said a passing runner while laughing. (The Enterprise/ ABBEY MCDONALD)

A biker is covered in dye a few feet from the finish line at the 10th annual Relief Run benefiting the Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery in Ontario. (The Enterprise/ ABBEY MCDONALD)

After the runners were off, volunteers turned the dye on each other. Keva Herrera returns fire at Joe Lopez, who turned in time to get the blue powder on his back. (The Enterprise/ ABBEY MCDONALD)

News tip? Contact reporter Abbey McDonald at [email protected]

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.