PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of GERALD JAMES LEROY, Estate of FLORENCE M. SHENK, Vale Oregon Irrigation District

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, Oregon 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

sullivanriiNalelawvers.corn

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

CASE NO. 6212

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

GERALD JAMES LEROY,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gerald Leroy James has been appointed Personal Representative. All Persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on September 1, 2021.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: September 1, 8, and 15, 2021

_________________________________________________________________________________________

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No.:6216

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of, FLORENCE M. SHENK,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vikki L. Price has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the undersigned Personal Representative, in care of her attorney:

Vikki L. Price

c/o Michael W. Horton

P.O. Box 1565

Nyssa, Oregon 97913

(541)372-2268

within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the Personal Representative, or the attorney for the Personal Representative.

Dated and first published September 15, 2021

Vikki L. Price

Personal Representative

Publish Date: September 15, 22, and 29, 2021

_________________________________________________________________________________________

ACCEPTING NOMINATIONS AND NOTICE OF ELECTION

WITHIN THE VALE OREGON IRRIGATION DISTRICT

Please take notice that pursuant to ORS 545.002 to 545.163, inclusive, an election for two Directors will be held within the Vale Oregon Irrigation District on November 10, 2021, to elect a Director from Division 1 to serve the remaining one year of a three-year term and a Director from Division 3 for a term of three years, beginning with the first regular meeting in January 2022, and until the Director’s successor is elected and qualified.

A person to qualify as a director must be a resident of Oregon and an owner or a shareholder of a corporate owner, of land situated within the division of the Vale Oregon Irrigation District from which the person seeks to be elected and subject to annual assessment charges. In the event that a person owns land in more than one division he/she can only run for the position of Director in the division in which they hold residence. Nominations for a Director may be made by a petition, signed by at least ten qualified electors of the division for which the Director is being nominated and filed with the Secretary of the District by 4:00 pm M.T. on October 14, 2021. Petitions are available at the district office located at 521 A Street West, Vale, OR.

In the event only one candidate is nominated, an election will not be held, and the person nominated, if qualified, will be declared elected as the Director. In the event more than one candidate is nominated, notice shall be given, and election ballots mailed to each qualified elector.

Date: September 15, 2021

Jessi Hansen, Secretary for Vale Oregon Irrigation District

Publish Date: September 15, 2021