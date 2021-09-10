MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Vikings clinched a 25-0 win over Parma but the Chargers defeated Nyssa/Harper Charter 16-0 last Friday night. Both games were non-league contests. This week Vale is scheduled to host La Pine in another non-league game while Nyssa/Harper Charter travels to Melba.

Nyssa's Ryan Talbot (9) prepares to tackle a Cole Valley Christian player during their prep football game last Friday. Cole Valley won the game, 16-0. (The Enterprise/AUSTIN JOHNSON).

A Cole Valley Christian player dives for extra yards as Nyssa's Jesse Aragon (67) tries to make the stop. (The Enterprise/AUSTIN JOHNSON).

Vale's Nathan Kimball (34) slices through the Parma defensive line during their game Friday night in Parma. The Vikings beat Parma, 25-0. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

