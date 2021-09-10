MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Vale claims first win of the season, Bulldogs fall to Cole Valley
The Vikings clinched a 25-0 win over Parma but the Chargers defeated Nyssa/Harper Charter 16-0 last Friday night. Both games were non-league contests. This week Vale is scheduled to host La Pine in another non-league game while Nyssa/Harper Charter travels to Melba.
The Enterprise
September 10, 2021 at 7:01am
Nyssa's Ryan Talbot (9) prepares to tackle a Cole Valley Christian player during their prep football game last Friday. Cole Valley won the game, 16-0. (The Enterprise/AUSTIN JOHNSON).
A Cole Valley Christian player dives for extra yards as Nyssa's Jesse Aragon (67) tries to make the stop. (The Enterprise/AUSTIN JOHNSON).
Vale's Nathan Kimball (34) slices through the Parma defensive line during their game Friday night in Parma. The Vikings beat Parma, 25-0. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).
EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise
MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS Sep. 10
Vale claims first win of the season, Bulldogs fall to Cole Valley
The Vikings clinched a 25-0 win over Parma but the Chargers defeated Nyssa/Harper Charter 16-0 last Friday night. Both games were non-league contests. This week Vale is scheduled to host La Pine in another non-league game while Nyssa/Harper Charter travels to Melba.
MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY Sep. 9
Victim in Ontario racist stabbing faces attacker, who gets 16 years in federal prison
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Nolan L. Strauss, 27, of Colorado, to 16 years in prison for a federal hate crime in Ontario in 2019. The victim, Ronnell T. Hughes, appeared in the Eugene courtroom to speak about the attack.
MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS Sep. 9
Adrian community looks for unity as Mark Redmond named interim superintendent
Mark Redmond, the superintendent of the Malheur Education Service District, was named interim superintendent for Adrian School District Wednesday night. Adrian fired their previous superintendent, Kevin Purnell, last week amidst disagreements over the state's mask mandate for schools. Redmond said the mask mandate must be followed.
MALHEUR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS Sep. 9
Experience, know-how will define 2021 Antelope grid squad
Adrian welcomes a number of returning starters to a program that has defined 8-man football success in recent years. Head coach Bill Wortman, though, cautioned every game this season will be a tough one.
FreeCOVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY Sep. 9
Kids continue to get Covid in Malheur County, officials report
Covid cases in people under 18 have “increased dramatically” since July, officials say. Malheur County reported 115 pediatric cases in August.