MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

A charity run benefitting the Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11. The Relief Run Color Blast will start at 10 a.m. at Beck-Kiwanis Park in Ontario. Entry is $30 for individuals and $100 for teams.

Jennie Knott, an instructional assistant at Treasure Valley Children's Relief, provides developmental therapy to a child at the nursery. (The Enterprise/ Yadira Lopez)

A charity run benefitting the Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Relief Run Color Blast will start at 10 a.m. at Beck-Kiwanis Park in Ontario. Each runner will be given a white T-shirt and packets of colored powder to throw during the 5k. Entry is $30 for individuals and $100 for teams.

The entry fee contributes to the general fund of the Children’s Relief Nursery, which works with at-risk families in the community. Their programs include therapeutic classroom sessions and home visits.

This is the nursery’s 10th year doing the run.

Ashley Hook, who is on the nursery’s board, said registration for the 5k is currently low, but that there are a few teams still organizing. They’re planning on adding a virtual feature so people can do the run independently and submit their times online by the end of the month.

“This year we really wanted to bring it as something positive for the community,” Hook said. “Something positive and heartwarming.”

Participants can either walk or run, and kids are welcome.

For more information and to register, visit the nursery’s website at tvcrn.org.

News tip? Contact reporter Abbey McDonald at [email protected]

