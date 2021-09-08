MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY Sep. 8
Vale plans Patriot Day celebration
The event, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, will showcase area first responders. Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando pushed for the event and invites the community to attend the event at Wadleigh Park.
MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY Sep. 8
OBITUARY: Mary Trump
How can one sum up the life of a woman who was such a wise matriarch and a never-ending source of encouragement in just a few paragraphs? There are not enough words or pages to do her justice, but we will start from the beginning and tell you a few things about the most amazing woman we have ever known, our mother Mary Pearl Armon Trump.
(submitted Information)
PUBLIC NOTICES Sep. 8
Publications from local governments, private parties
Estate of GERALD JAMES LEROY
EMPLOYMENT Sep. 8
They're hiring - local job openings
Positions include feed lot help
FreeCOVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY Sep. 8
Cases hit record in Malheur County, vax rate lowest in Oregon
Health and medical professionals renewed their call for people to get vaccinated against Covid as the surest way to prevent deaths. “We continue to lose people who didn’t have to die. We continue to comfort families after a death that didn’t have to happen. There is heartache and there is pain,” said Dr. Richard Augustus of West Valley Medical Center.