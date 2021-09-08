Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935
280 A Street East
P.O. Box 220
Vale, Oregon 97918
(541) 473-3141 Business
(541) 473-2651 Facsimile
sullivanriiNalelawvers.corn
Attorney for Personal Representative
IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON
FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR
CASE NO. 6212
NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS
In the Matter of the Estate of:
GERALD JAMES LEROY,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gerald Leroy James has been appointed Personal Representative. All Persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.
All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.
DATED and first published on September 1, 2021.
Respectfully,
Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935
Attorney for Personal Representative
Publish Date: September 1, 8, and 15, 2021