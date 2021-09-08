PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of GERALD JAMES LEROY

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, Oregon 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

sullivanriiNalelawvers.corn

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

CASE NO. 6212

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

GERALD JAMES LEROY,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gerald Leroy James has been appointed Personal Representative. All Persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on September 1, 2021.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: September 1, 8, and 15, 2021