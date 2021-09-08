MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

The event, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, will showcase area first responders. Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando pushed for the event and invites the community to attend the event at Wadleigh Park.

Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando wants the community to show up at Wadleigh Park Saturday for a Patriot Day event. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

VALE – The Vale Community Coalition in conjunction with the city will host a Patriot Day celebration this Saturday at Wadleigh Park.

The event focuses on the sacrifice of first responders during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. The remembrance begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

Local first responders will be honored at the park and music will be provided by Jim Steward and a barbecue. Proceeds from the barbecue will go toward the city parks master plan.

Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando spearheaded the event and said it is “something I really feel deeply about.”

“To honor our current first responders in this area is big because they are pretty important,” said Vialpando.

Vialpando said he was a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force for eight years and understands the unique challenges first responders often face.

“I have had the idea for about two months. I’ve just been kind of playing the Covid restrictions and mandates by ear to see if we can still put it on,” said Vialpando.

Vialpando said Patriot Day holds a special significance for a generation of Americans.

“It was our Pearl Harbor. We got attacked,” said Vialpando. “But it brought us all back together as a nation,” said Vialpando.

Vialpando said the event is possible through donations from Morrison Meats in Vale and Franz Bakery Outlet in Ontario. The support of the Vale Community Coalition was also key to create the event, he said.

Vialpando urged all Vale residents to attend the free event.

“It is another day for us to come together,” said Vialpando.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]