The community of Adrian came together at Two Rivers Community Park to close out the summer with food and fun festivities including sack races, frisbee golf, a hula hoop contest and a screening of the movie "Blue Miracle."

A toddler is all smiles as she runs with a hula hoop during the festivities of Adrian 2040’s Community Fun Night at Two Rivers Community Park on Friday, Aug. 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

ADRIAN – Members of the Adrian community gathered at Two Rivers Community Park to celebrate the end of a successful summer with a barbecue, fresh popcorn, fun-filled festivities like a sack race and a hula hoop contest and a screening of the movie "Blue Miracle."

The event was hosted by Adrian 2040, a community nonprofit.

Thanks to a $36,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation, the organization has provided numerous camps for local children.

Student photographs were displayed on cards, with some framed and showing awards from the Malheur County Fair. Products made by the kids from sewing camp were also on a proud display.

“Our mission is to work together as a community taking the steps necessary today to ensure that Adrian is a healthy, vibrant, small rural community 20 years from now,” said Nickie Shira, Adrian 2040 founder and a Malheur Education Service District STEM coordinator.

Shira said that building neighborly relationships through fun events is key to their mission.

A table features some photography work of Adrian High School students at Two Rivers Community Park during Adrian 2040’s Community Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Adrian High School sophomore Lucy Martin seasons burger patties at Two Rivers community park for Adrian 2040’s Community Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Tyreed Bayes throws a Frisbee at the disc golf basket at Two Rivers Community Park during Adrian 2040’s Community Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Smiles line the faces of a group of kids as they finish a sack race at Two Rivers Community Park during Adrian 2040’s Community Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A young boy with a beanie hat sits with his family as they enjoy food and festivities during Adrian 2040’s Community Fun Night at Two Rivers Community Park on Friday, Aug. 27. AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A collection of local portraits lines a table at Two Rivers Community Park during Adrian 2040’s Community Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Bill, left, and Heather Wortman and their baby girl Emma enjoy the festivities of Adrian 2040’s Community Fun Night at Two Rivers Community Park on Friday, Aug. 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Kids bounce toward the sack race finish line at Two Rivers Community Park during Adrian 2040’s Community Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Emerysn Lowder enjoys a break in the grass while other kids play in the background at Two Rivers Community Park during Adrian 2040’s Community Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Kids of all ages take part in a playful hula hoop competition at Two Rivers Community Park during Adrian 2040’s Community Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Emma Wortman watches with curiosity as the older kids play with hula hoops at Two Rivers Community Park during Adrian 2040’s Community Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Nickie Shira, Malheur Education Service District STEM coordinator and Adrian 2040 founder, addresses the crowd before the screening of the movie “Blue Miracle” at Two Rivers Community Park on Friday, Aug. 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A group of boys throw frisbees into a disc golf basket during the festivities of Adrian 2040’s Community Fun Night at Two Rivers Community Park on Friday, Aug. 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

