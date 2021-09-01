MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Avaleigh Grace Engelmann was born at Ontario, Oregon May 9, 2011, to LeAnne, “Annie” Jordan and Derek Engelmann. Ava went to be with Jesus Aug. 15, 2021, at Vale, Oregon. (Submitted information)

Avaleigh Grace Engelmann

May 9, 2011 ~ August 15, 2021

Avaleigh Grace Engelmann was born at Ontario, Oregon May 9, 2011, to LeAnne, “Annie” Jordan and Derek Engelmann. Ava went to be with Jesus Aug. 15, 2021, at Vale, Oregon.

Ava had attended Adrian School since kindergarten. She loved camping with her family; flying with her friend Bob; animals; quirky headbands that she created; and all things glitter.

Her teacher said, “We will miss you more than you can ever imagine, sweet girl. You were so fun and we had the best conversations. You had the most expressive looks and made me laugh daily. I adored your spunk and YOU.”

Ava is survived by her siblings Levi, Garrett, and Izzabella; nephew Joseph; grandparents Dave and Becky Jordan; great-grandmother Nelora Jordan; grandmother, Linda Engelmann; and aunts and uncles and cousins,

“All things Ava” Celebration of Life will be at the Adrian School football field at 12 noon Mountain Time on Sept. 17.

Lunch will be provided, with potluck dessert, so please feel free to bring your favorite.