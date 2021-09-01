MALHEUR COUNTY LIFE Sep. 1
PHOTOS: Adrian community gathers to celebrate the end of summer
The community of Adrian came together at Two Rivers Community Park to close out the summer with food and fun festivities including sack races, frisbee golf, a hula hoop contest and a screening of the movie "Blue Miracle."
EMPLOYMENT Sep. 1
They're hiring - local job openings
Position available feed cattle
FreeCOVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY Sep. 1
More kids in Malheur County contracting Covid, officials report
More children are getting Covid, which can cause symptoms that may be hard for parents to recognize. The number of children hospitalized at St. Luke's has doubled in the last month, and cases in Oregon are climbing.
MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY Sep. 1
OBITUARY: Avaleigh Grace Engelmann
Avaleigh Grace Engelmann was born at Ontario, Oregon May 9, 2011, to LeAnne, “Annie” Jordan and Derek Engelmann. Ava went to be with Jesus Aug. 15, 2021, at Vale, Oregon.
(Submitted information)
MALHEUR COUNTY GOVERNMENT Sep. 1
Reload center construction costs climb past project budget
The county accepted its first bid on the initial build-out phase of the center but records show the final tab is millions over budget. So far, officials have not explained why the budget is so far off and how they will span the funding gap.