PUBLIC NOTICES

Oregon Telephone Corporation

Oregon Telephone Corporation – MTE

Public Notice

Oregon Telephone Corporation-MTE is a telecommunications provider who provides basic and enhanced services within its service territory. Oregon Telephone Corporation-MTE is an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier and as such, receives support from the Federal Universal Service Fund. Local service charges are as follows:

Monthly Rates

Harper Juntura

Single Party Residence Service $ 14.35 $ 16.60

Single Party Business Service $ 19.00 $ 19.00

State Mandated Emergency 911 Services

Each Telephone Number $ 1.00 $ 1.00

Federal Mandated Subscriber Line Charge

Each Single Line Residence &

Business Telephone Number $ 6.50 $ 6.50

Each Business Multi-Line &

Pay Telephone Number $ 9.20 $ 9.20

Customers of basic service have access to the public switched network, minutes of use for local service provided at no additional charge and access to emergency 911 services. Toll limitation services are also available for qualifying low-income customers. Lifeline service is available for qualifying low-income customers. The $7.25 federal Lifeline benefit may be applied to either qualifying voice services or qualifying broadband services.

Broadband internet access service is available at the following speeds and rates:

· 15 MBPS – $59.95

· 30 MBPS - $69.95

· 50 MBPS – 79.95

· 100 MBPS - $89.95

· 150 MBPS - $99.95

· 500 MBPS - $139.95

· 1 GIG - $239.95

Publish Date: August 25, 2021

_________________________________________________________________________________________

STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION

Oregon Telephone Corporation is the recipient of Federal financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and is subject to the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended, the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

2. Fax: (202) 690-7442; or

3. Email: [email protected]

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

The person responsible for coordinating this organization’s nondiscrimination compliance efforts is Delinda Kluser, General Manager. Any individual or specific class of individuals, who feel that this organization has subjected them to discrimination, may obtain additional information on the above statutes and regulations from USDA.

Publish Date: August 25, 2021