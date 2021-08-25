MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

The center will host "The Boy From the Dragon’s Palace,” Friday in the Collins Room at 4 p.m. The event is free to the public and part of the facility's folklore program.

Four Rivers Cultural Center will host an interactive play for youth Friday at 4 p.m. (The Enterprise/FILE).

ONTARIO – Four Rivers Cultural Center will wrap up its Folklore program on Friday with an interactive Japanese tale involving a little boy and a dragon.

The play, “The Boy From the Dragon’s Palace,” is about generosity and the morality of saying thank you, said Allison Simon, Four Rivers Cultural Center programing and outreach coordinator.

The event is free and will be held in the center’s Collins Room.

Simon said Folklore Friday was designed “to explore mythology and legends from different perspectives.”

The event starts at 4 p.m. uses Four Rivers staff to play some of the parts.

Simon, for example, will play a spirit in the play.

“And one of our employees will play the Japanese boy,” said Simon. “We really get the kids involved.”

After the play, youth can participate in a craft-making session, said Simon.

The Folklore Friday event began in June, said Simon.

“We’ve done it the fourth Friday of every month,” she said.

Simon said the first Folklore Friday event drew a modest crowd but the July session attracted more children.

“We hope this one will be our best one,” said Simon.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.