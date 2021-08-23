MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

A former captain at Snake River Correctional Institution faces criminal charges after he was stopped for suspected drunk driving in Bend.

BEND – A former long-time executive at the state prison in Ontario is accused of resisting police and driving under the influence after his arrest in Bend on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Randy R. Gilbertson, 46, of Payette, was arrested just three weeks after being named superintendent of Deer Creek Correctional Institution in Madras.

He has been charged in an information filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court with driving under the influence of intoxicants, interfering with a police officer and attempting to elude. He is scheduled to enter a plea on Sept. 23.

He sought but was denied a court-appointed attorney.

According to the Bend Police Department, an officer stopped Gilbertson at about 2 a.m. in Bend.

“While the officer was conducting a DUII investigation on Randy Ray Gilbertson, he ran from the officer and then resisted arrest,” the police department statement said.

The agency didn’t respond to a request for additional details.

Gilbertson started his career with the Oregon Department of Corrections at the Snake River Correctional Institution in 1999. He rose through the ranks, promoting to captain in 2013.

He took over as superintendent of the Madras prison on Aug. 1 at a salary of $11,168 a month. A Corrections Department official said Gilbertson is on paid leave at home until an internal investigation can be completed.

News tip? Contact the Enterprise at [email protected] or call 541-473-3377.

For the latest news, follow the Enterprise on Facebook and Twitter.

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.