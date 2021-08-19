ONTARIO CITY GOVERNMENT

Ontario City Council. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

ONTARIO – Six Ontario residents submitted applications this week for an open city council position left vacant by the recall of former local lawmaker Freddy Rodriguez.

The city council will consider the applicants at its regular meeting Aug. 24.

The applicants – Adrianna Contreras, Charlotte Cablay, Cydney Cooke, James Grissett, Margaret Hesse, and McShane Erlebach – had to fill out two brief forms, one of which consisted of several short questions and answers to give a sense of their motivations for pursuing the office.

Contreras, a medical assistant at Valley Family Health Care, wrote that she saw Ontario’s greatest opportunity as “growth and bettering our community for our children.”

“I believe a fresh new face with ideas can be beneficial to our community,” she wrote.

Contreras said she had volunteered at Serve Day and as the organizer of multiple fundraisers for community members who had fallen ill.

Cablay, a retired school and business administrator, wrote that she was “detail oriented, very organized, logical thinker and will exhaust all possibilities of a situation for the best outcome.”

She said that Ontario’s greatest opportunity and greatest challenge lay in how people maintain, or fail to maintain, their properties.

“Literally cleaning up the yards and streets would make Ontario appear a more desirable place

to live and work,” she wrote. “Take advantage of the small town environment and get to know and work with your neighbors in all areas for the benefit of the community.”

Cablay said she had done community service in numerous capacities including as a PTA president, a foster parent and an ambassador to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

She has lived in Ontario for 10 months.

Cooke, the CFO of a biodiesel company, wrote that she was applying to the city councilor position because “I love this community.”

“Ontario ls uniquely positioned in a way that offers its citizens a small town experience, but close enough to Boise to grant the big city experience,” Cooke wrote. “Ontario has room for growth and untapped potential and its greatest opportunity is the youth.”

Cooke said she was involved with various community efforts including Friends of the Aquatic Center, the Ontario Recreation District, the Planning and Zoning Commission, and the recall effort which recently unseated Freddy Rodriguez, in which she was the chief petitioner.

In her application, Cooke pointed out the issue of gender diversity on what is currently an all-male council.

“Ontario's city council is supposed to be a reflection of the city and without one female leader on the Council it’s not representing our city well at all,” she wrote.

Grissett, Ontario’s planning commissioner and an engineer, said that Ontario’s greatest opportunity was for economic growth. But he also highlighted the town’s challenges, which he diagnosed as “a lack of housing, career opportunities and a lack of recreation facilities.”

“More family gathering places are needed,” he said. “I would like to entice more millennials and their families to invest in our community and invest in start ups.”

Besides participating in Serve Day, Grissett cited his activities as a builder as part of his community service to Ontario.

If Grissett were appointed to the city council, he would have to step down from Ontario’s planning commission.

Hesse, a certified nursing assistant, wrote that she was applying to the position of councilor because “in recent months I have become more interested in the government of our city.”

She said that Ontario’s greatest opportunity was the large number of people who are interested in moving to the area, though she also highlighted the need to preserve the region’s farms and water supply.

“One of the greatest aspects of this area is the ability for people to go hunting and fishing and generally enjoy our outdoors,” she wrote. “I would hate to see us lose that.”

Hesse said that she has previously been involved with the 4H Club, various church functions and the Malheur County Dairy Wives.

She said that she had become concerned with the direction the country was going, which in turn had motivated her to attend local government meetings.

“I have never really had anything to do with government but I think I can represent the view of the ordinary citizens of this city,” she wrote.

Erlebach, a real estate company manager, said that Ontario’s greatest opportunity, and its greatest challenge, was the need to attract new businesses.

“We can do this by developing policies and financial incentives to bring new businesses to town,” he wrote. “Attracting new businesses to Ontario will provide long-term jobs for our residents, leading to growth and prosperity for our families.”

Erlebach said he wanted to become a city councilor to create a better future for his children.

He said that in terms of community service, he had coached youth sports programs at the Ontario Recreation District for the past three years.

All candidates will be invited to speak with and answer questions from the council Aug. 24 before the final vote at a future meeting. The date for the final vote is likely to be set at the Aug. 24 meeting.

