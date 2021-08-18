COVID VACCINE

Valley Family Health Care is holding a vaccine clinic this Thursday, Aug. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Nyssa High School. There is no appointment necessary to get vaccinated.

Pioneer Place resident Joan Ash receives the Covid vaccine during a clinic held in December of 2020 at the local care facility. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

NYSSA - Valley Family Health Care is holding a vaccine clinic Thursday, Aug. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Nyssa High School.

No appointment is necessary, and the Pfizer vaccine will be made available to those over the age of 12.

There will be another clinic on Friday, Aug. 20, in Ontario, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Ashley Furniture HomeStore parking at Westpark Plaza. Additional dates and locations are listed on their website at vfhc.org.

The vaccine is safe and effective at preventing serious illness and death as a result of Covid and the Delta variant, according to local, state and national health experts.

The Malheur County Health Department also has a list of places to make an appointment to get vaccinated on their website.

News tip? Contact reporter Abbey McDonald at [email protected]

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Malheur County teeters on the edge of a major crisis as virus spreads

Brogan resident gets the call - you're a winner in vaccine lottery

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.