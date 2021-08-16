MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

Two car crashes in separate parts of Malheur County killed three people over the weekend. A 10-year old girl died on Sunday night, five miles south of Vale on Lytle Boulevard near the Lytle Boulevard Landfill. On Friday night, a collision on U.S. Highway 95 south of Jordan Valley killed two people from California.

The Malheur County Sheriff's Office is investigating a car crash that occurred south of Vale Sunday night. (The Enterprise File)

UPDATE- The 10-year-old who died in a car crash on Sunday night has been identified as Ava Engleman of Parma by the Malheur County Sheriff's Department.

Engleman went to school in Adrian, according to the Sheriff's Department. Her family has set up a public GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

A 10-year-old died late Sunday night when the car she was riding in hit a calf in the road and she was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident about five miles south of Vale on Lytle Boulevard near the Lytle Boulevard Landfill just after 11:30 p.m. where they discovered the vehicle in a gully.

Five other passengers in the car ranging in age from 1 to 19 sustained minor to serious injuries. One person was flown by LifeFlight to a Boise hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The area is considered open range and livestock are permitted to run on both sides of the road without fencing on U.S. Bureau of Land Management permitted ground, according to Travis Johnson, Malheur County undersheriff.

The sheriff’s office wasn’t releasing information Monday on the name of the victim or others in the vehicle.

Friday night, Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 95 south of Jordan Valley.

According to police, a semi-truck pulling a loaded cargo trailer driven by Eric Murwanashyaka, 22, of Abilene, Texas, was going south when it crossed into the northern lane and collided with a Honda Odyssey van.

The driver of the van, Rebecca Haselmann, 50, and passenger Emma Nutter, 18, both of Santa Clara, Calif., died in the crash.

Murwanashyaka was taken to an Idaho hospital with unspecified injuries.

