EMPLOYMENT

Positions available Preschool, Counselor, Assistant Librarian, Truck Driver

Malheur ESD Preschool is recruiting staff for their 2021-2022 school year in their Ontario and Nyssa Classrooms. Classrooms are located inside OCDC in each community. Please see the full job descriptions for duties and qualifications. Preschool Teacher (189 day contract); Part-Time and Full-Time Preschool Aides (189 day contract). Hourly wages range between $16 and $24 per hour. Typical schedule is 5 days weekly. Full Time @ 37.5 hours, 4 of the days with students. Benefits package and professional development included. Part Time is approximately 4-5 hours per day. Application and Full Job Descriptions are available at https://www.malesd.org/HR/employment

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Counselor/Behavior Support with the Malheur Education Service District. Application materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Closes August 13, 2021.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

LIBRARIAN ASSISTANT

Vale Emma Humphrey Library is looking for an assistant to the Librarian. Applicants need to be able to assist with general library duties, and be available to work when Librarian can not. Weekly hours are up to 10 and flexible. Applicants need to be available during Library open hours. Duties include filing and alphabetizing, cleaning and organizing, customer service, computer skills and troubleshooting, lifting and carrying books, standing, story reading and special project coordination. Needs to be able to handle complaints, be friendly and polite, be able to ask patrons to leave the library if necessary. Wage is $12 per hour. Please apply at Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow Street, Vale OR, 541-473-3133

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Wanted Silo Truck driver

Start imediately

208-741-6850