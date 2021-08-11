MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Eugene L. Palmer

1936 - 2020

The family of Gene Palmer invite those who knew and loved him to a celebration of his life on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Sunrise Christian Church, 968 S.W. 30th St., Ontario, Oregon. Gene passed last October, 2020. Please bring your memories to share.

The Celebration Service will be followed by light refreshments and fellowship at the church.