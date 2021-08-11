MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY
OBITUARY:Eugene L. Palmer
The family of Gene Palmer invite those who knew and loved him to a celebration of his life on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Sunrise Christian Church, 968 S.W. 30th St., Ontario, Oregon. Gene passed last October, 2020. Please bring your memories to share. (Submitted Information)
The Enterprise
August 11, 2021 at 9:00am
Eugene L. Palmer
1936 - 2020
The family of Gene Palmer invite those who knew and loved him to a celebration of his life on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Sunrise Christian Church, 968 S.W. 30th St., Ontario, Oregon. Gene passed last October, 2020. Please bring your memories to share.
The Celebration Service will be followed by light refreshments and fellowship at the church.
COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY Aug. 11
Mask up, Malheur County, starting Friday for indoor public places
The state is directing people in Malheur County and elsewhere in Oregon to wear masks when going into public places starting Friday, Aug. 13, in an effort to thwart a rapidly-spreading coronavirus variant projected to overwhelm hospitals.
EMPLOYMENT Aug. 11
They're hiring - local job openings
Positions available Preschool, Counselor, Assistant Librarian, Truck Driver
SPECIAL EVENT Aug. 11
PHOTOS: Olympic silver medalist makes a big splash at the Vale City Pool
Bella Sims, the 16-year-old Olympic swimmer and silver medalist, visited the Vale City Pool on Tuesday, Aug. 10, to sign autographs, pose for photos and compete in a series of fun-filled exhibition races before returning to Las Vegas to continue her training.
PUBLIC NOTICES Aug. 11
Publications from local governments, private parties
Estate of CHARLOTTE E. VERDINI, Notice of Permit
MALHEUR COUNTY ECONOMY Aug. 11
County trims back rail lines for Nyssa center in cost-cutting move as construction looms
An agreement with Americold to operate the Treasure Valley Reload Center, months late, now is expected to be done by the end of August. Project managers meantime are grappling with new federal questions about wetlands on the Nyssa property.