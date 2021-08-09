MALHEUR COUNTY FIRE

The Black Butte Fire near Antelope Lookout continues as of Monday morning, burning 11,693 acres and closing several recreational sites.

The Black Butte Fire, 8 miles Northeast of Antelope Lookout near Drewsey, is burning 11,693 acres as of Monday morning.

Lighting sparked the blaze last Tuesday, Aug. 3, and Sunday crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service worked to contain the southern portion of the fire next to private and BLM lands.

Air quality in Ontario is currently rated good according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, but could be affected by the fire in the future.

At 6 a.m. this morning the Northwest Incident Management Team 9, Type 2 team took over management of the fire response, and the U.S. Forest Service reported the blaze to be 0% contained on Sunday. It is currently burning mixed brush, grasses and timber.

The fire has closed several recreation sites, including the North Fork Malheur River Trailheads and Campground, Cane Crossing trailheads, Short Creek Guard Station, Elk Creek Campground, Sunshine Flat Trailhead and Trail, Horseshoe Trailhead and Trail, Sheep Creek Trail and Trailhead and Little Crane Campground, according to the US Forest Service.

