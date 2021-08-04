PHOTO GALLERY

Friday's Malheur County Fair featured three sets of live music from Muzzie Braun, Micky & The Motorcars, and the famous Reckless Kelly. Ontario was just one stop on the Austin, Texas-based Reckless Kelly's 61-stop tour.

The Reckless Kelly members brought another Braun brother, Micky Braun from Micky & The Motorcars, onstage along with Micky's daughter Ali during their set at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

ONTARIO - Music of country rock filled the air at the Malheur County Fair for nearly four hours on Friday, July 30. Idaho music icon Muzzie Braun opened the concert in authentic cowboy style with just his acoustic guitar and singing about Western life. He was then followed by Micky and the Motorcars, including his two sons Micky and Gary Braun. The Grammy-winning, headlining band Reckless Kelly followed to close out the night, featuring the other two Braun brothers, Willy and Cody.

The famous bands in the small town of Ontario was without a doubt a summer highlight and people spent the entire concert out of their seats and basking in the live music.

Young and old were captivated by Reckless Kelly's performance at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Cody Braun of the band Reckless Kelly perform at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)Reckless Kelly closes out the night at the Malheur County Fair and Rodeo Concert Series on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Kevin Curl and his daughter Teagan vibe out to the live music at the Malheur County Fair and Rodeo Concert Series on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Muzzie Braun sings with his son Willy and his band Reckless Kelly at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Willy Braun performs with his band Reckless Kelly at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Two friends enjoy the Reckless Kelly concert at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Brothers Cody, left, and Willy Braun of Reckless Kelly in full rock-and-roll stride at the Malheur County Fair and Rodeo Concert Series on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Pablo Trujillo, the guitar player for Micky & The Motorcars, performs at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Audience members dance to an upbeat song of Reckless Kelly's set at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Bassist Joe Miller of Reckless Kelly at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A young music fan watches as country rock band Reckless Kelly raises the decibel level at the Malheur County Fair and Rodeo Concert Series on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Drummer of Micky & the Motorcars Bobby Paugh smiles at this friends off stage during their set at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Kevin Curl and his daughter Teagan listen to the live music at the Malheur County Fair and Rodeo Concert Series on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A couple dances to Micky & The Motorcars at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Geoff Queen of Reckless Kelly performs at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Brothers Willy, left and Micky Braun get a little help from Micky’s daughter Ali at the Malheur County Fair and Rodeo Concert Series on Friday night, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Geoff Queen of Reckless Kelly plays the steel pedal guitar during their set at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Sam Fritz enjoys Micky & the Motorcars at the Malheur County Fair and Rodeo Concert Series on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

The Muzzie Braun, the Braun boys and their accompanying band mates rocked their fans at the Malheur County Fair and Rodeo Concert Series on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Micky Braun, right, and Pablo Trujillo of Micky and the Motorcars rock out at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

The band had a fun and fast-paced light show throughout their performance at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Concert-goers enjoy Reckless Kelly's set at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

News tip or photo ideas? Contact multimedia journalists Angelina Katsanis at [email protected] or Austin Johnson at [email protected]

