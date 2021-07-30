MALHEUR COUNTY WEATHER

Hot temperatures will give way to heavy rain and possible thunderstorms across Malheur County through Monday, the National Weather Service is forecasting.

Heavy rain is expected to move through Malheur County over the weekend, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch for rural areas outside the Treasure Valley.

Up to 1.5 inches of rain are forecast from Saturday through Monday, accompanied by thunderstorms.

In Ontario, the forecast high for Friday is 102, dropping to 90 on Saturday and 88 on Sunday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s, the weather service forecast. Vale is forecast be slightly warmer, with a high of 103 on Friday.

In its flash flood watch issued early Friday, the weather service said, “Increasing monsoon moisture and an unstable airmass will result in showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain and high rainfall rates. Rainfall totals of 1.5 inches or higher are possible. Persons in and near burn scars should be especially aware of the heightened risk of flash floods and debris flows.”

“An upper disturbance will moving northward through the area and enhance the threat of

thunderstorms, including during the overnight hours of Saturday night. The threat of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will continue Sunday through Sunday night. Another upper disturbance will once again enhance the threat of widespread convection as it moves through late Sunday through Sunday night,” the weather service said.

NOTE: The Enterprise will provide updated information through the weekend so watch our website or Facebook and Twitter channels.

