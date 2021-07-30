MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

The Oregon Department of Corrections asked Brad Cain to take on the new role as superintendent of Warner Creek Correctional Facility after Cain announced his retirement from Snake River Correctional Institution.

Brad Cain, former superintendent of Snake River Correctional Institution. (Submitted photo)

ONTARIO – Brad Cain, headed into retirement after five years as Snake River Correctional Institution superintendent, has taken a new prison post.

At the Oregon Department of Corrections’ request, he’s gone from leading the largest prison in Oregon to assuming the role of superintendent at the smaller Warner Creek Correctional Facility, near Lakeview.

In 2020, the governor’s office announced that Warner Creek would close in June 2022, but later that decision was reversed.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Jennifer Black said that Cain had announced his plans to retire in spring of 2021, following which “DOC leadership asked if he would consider going to WCCF for a year to close the institution.”

Cain accepted, and decided to honor his commitment to the Warner Creek facility even when it turned into an indefinite assignment.

He will remain in the role until the Department of Corrections finds a long-term superintendent for the Warner Creek.

Cain, who is from Baker City and graduated from Treasure Valley Community College, began his career with the Department of Corrections in 1991. Warner Creek will be the sixth prison where he has worked so far.

“Mr. Cain prioritized people in all of his roles and valued staff wellness along with pride in the Oregon Department of Corrections,” said a press release put out by the Department of Corrections. “He believes if you take care of the people doing the work, the work follows.”

For his new post, “Brad was chosen because he is a true leader – someone who cares for employees and the people we incarcerate,” said Black in an email to the Enterprise.

