EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Vale School District, Seasonal Packing Shed

Vale High School Head Track Coach

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for the Vale High School Head Track position for the 2021-2022 school year.

A Classified Application may be obtained from the District Office, 403 ā€œEā€ Street West, Vale, Oregon or on the District website at www.valesd.org. Applications must be submitted to the District Office or via email to: [email protected]

Application deadline: Open Until Filled

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.