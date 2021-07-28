EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Vale School District, Seasonal Packing Shed

Vale High School Head Track Coach

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for the Vale High School Head Track position for the 2021-2022 school year.

A Classified Application may be obtained from the District Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon or on the District website at www.valesd.org. Applications must be submitted to the District Office or via email to: [email protected]

Application deadline: Open Until Filled

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.