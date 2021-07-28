EMPLOYMENT
They're hiring - local job openings
Positions include Vale School District, Seasonal Packing Shed
The Enterprise
July 28, 2021 at 11:00am
Vale High School Head Track Coach
Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for the Vale High School Head Track position for the 2021-2022 school year.
A Classified Application may be obtained from the District Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon or on the District website at www.valesd.org. Applications must be submitted to the District Office or via email to: [email protected]
Application deadline: Open Until Filled
Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.
MALHEUR COUNTY LIFESTYLE Jul. 28
Federal court ruling thrusts Dreamers into 'limbo'
A federal judge in Texas recently ended some provisions of DACA, a federal program which protects the rights of people brought to the United States as children. Betsaida Chavez Garcia, an immigration lawyer and DACA recipient, spoke to the Enterprise about what the ruling means.
MALHEUR COUNTY LIFE Jul. 28
Vale FFA chapter holds successful fundraiser selling sweet corn
The Vale FFA held the first of two sweet corn selling fundraisers last week outside the Perk Beverage Company in downtown Vale. The local FFA chapter sold over 250 dozen ears of sweet corn and raised over $1100 for their chapter.
PUBLIC NOTICES Jul. 28
Publications from local governments, private parties
Summons, The Estate of SYMONA LEE MAIRE
COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY Jul. 28
State, federal and local officials recommend masks indoors as Covid cases climb
Powered by the Delta variant, cases of new infections are rising in specific areas of the nation. Now health officials are trying to get ahead of what is beginning to look like another surge just weeks after Oregon dropped most Covid restrictions.
