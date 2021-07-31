Bradly Humphrey, left, and Jolene Hale race through the inflatable bouncy obstacle course at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)
Saturday, July 31 - Health Day/Pink Night
Fairgrounds open: 8 a.m.-Midnight.
9 a.m. - Pretty Baby Contest
10 a.m. - Junior Livestock Auction (Beef Arena)
11 a.m.-11 p.m. - Jukebox Party Express Inflatables
1 p.m.-3 p.m. - Tater Tot Festival Cooking Contest (Com Bldg.)
2 p.m.-3 p.m. Hands-on Soil Experience (Next to Caboose)
6 p.m. - Sol y Luna Dance Troupe
7:30 p.m. EH-CAPA Bareback Riders of Idaho
8 p.m. - ICA Rodeo
10 p.m.- 12 a.m. Rodeo Dance,.featuring Buddy DeVore & the Faded Cowboys
Daily admission is $5.
Country rock band Reckless Kelly closes out the night at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)