The Malheur Enterprise serves the 33,000 residents of Malheur County with its weekly newspaper, website and Facebook page.

Malheur County Fair

Malheur County Fair's final day: Saturday Schedule of Events

The fairgrounds will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight. Saturday. A host of events will greet residents who choose to check the fair out, including barrel races and a presentation by the Vale High School Robotics team.

Bradly Humphrey, left, and Jolene Hale race through the inflatable bouncy obstacle course at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise) Saturday, July 31 - Health Day/Pink Night Fairgrounds open: 8 a.m.-Midnight. 9 a.m. - Pretty Baby Contest 10 a.m. - Junior Livestock Auction (Beef Arena) 11 a.m.-11 p.m. - Jukebox Party Express Inflatables 1 p.m.-3 p.m. - Tater Tot Festival Cooking Contest (Com Bldg.) 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Hands-on Soil Experience (Next to Caboose) 6 p.m. - Sol y Luna Dance Troupe 7:30 p.m. EH-CAPA Bareback Riders of Idaho 8 p.m. - ICA Rodeo 10 p.m.- 12 a.m. Rodeo Dance,.featuring Buddy DeVore & the Faded Cowboys Daily admission is $5. Country rock band Reckless Kelly closes out the night at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)