MALHEUR COUNTY FAIR

Malheur County Fair: Friday's Schedule of Events

The fairgrounds will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. A host of events will greet residents who choose to check the fair out, including barrel races and a presentation by the Vale High School Robotics team.

Ross Eiguren of the Jordan Valley Sagebrush Cowboys pulls his reluctant cow "Festus" into the arena at the Market Beef event at the Malheur County Fair on Wednesday, July 28. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise) Friday, July 30 - Celebrate Our Heritage Fairgrounds open: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. - Veggie Critter Decorating Contest (Under the Loafing Shed) 2 p.m.-3 p.m.- Hands-on Soil Experience (Next to Caboose) Brought to you by NRCS & the Malheur County SWCD 3 p.m. - FFA Tractor Driving Contest (Practice Arena) 2 p.m.-10 p.m. - Jukebox Party Express Inflatables 5:30 p.m. - Watermelon Spitting Contest Sponsored by Ontario Kiwanis (Loafing Shed) 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Fairtime Concert Series - Reckless Kelly, Micky & The Motorcars, Muzzie Braun 8 p.m. - ICA Rodeo Daily admission is $5. One of the St. Paul Lutheran Church booth volunteers flips fried scones at the Malheur County Fair on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)