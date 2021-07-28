Malheur County Fair

The fairgrounds will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. A host of events will greet residents who choose to check the fair out, including barrel races and a presentation by the Vale High School Robotics team.

Clara Covington with her horse Cap in the 4-H Open Horse Showmanship event at the Malheur County Fair on Tuesday, July 27. Covington took second place in her age group earning the title Reserve Champion Showman. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Wednesday, July 28 - Play Day

Fairgrounds open: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

7 a.m. - Tri-County Chamber Breakfast (Loafing Shed)

2 p.m. - Hands-on Soil Experience (Next to Caboose) Brought to you by NRCS & the Malheur County SWCD

6 p.m. - Sip & Dip w/ Cheryl Culjat -Limit 25/class. $30 class fee (Commercial Building). Refreshments by Decond & Vine Bistro

4 p.m.- 10 p.m. - Jukebox Party Express Inflatables

5:30 p.m. - Commercial steer show

7 p.m. - Malheur County Team Roping (Arena) .Produced by Kat Pelroy

7 p.m. - Square Dance Club (Loafing Shed)

Daily admission is $5.

Amanda Longoni brushes her pig Pansie before the 4-H/FFA Market Swine Weigh-in at the Malheur County Fair on Tuesday, July 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

