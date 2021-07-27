4-H member Hayden Pearson, 9, brings his horse Pooh Bear out of the trailer at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Monday July 26, 2021 as participants prepare for the Malheur County Fair. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)
Tuesday, July 27 - Family Day
Fairgrounds open: 2 p.m.-10 p.m.
2-10 p.m. Kids Safety Education (south lawn) - Sponsored by Ontario Volunteer Fire Department & other community partners
2-10 p.m. Jukebox Party Express Inflatables - Open for Fun!
2-3 p.m. Hands-on Soil Experience (Next to Caboose) - Brought to you by NRCS & the Malheur County SWCD
3-9 p.m. Vale’s Robotic Team (Hands on Presentation)
4-5:45 p.m. Timed Runs for Barrel Race (Arena)
6 p.m. Gem State Cloggers (Rogue Credit Union Stage)
6-9 p.m. Pee Wee Barrel Race, followed by Junior Barrel Race
7 p.m. 4D Jackpot Barrel Race (Arena) - Produced by Kyna Schrader
Daily admission is $5.