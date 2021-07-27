The Malheur Enterprise serves the 33,000 residents of Malheur County with its weekly newspaper, website and Facebook page. The newspaper is...

MALHEUR COUNTY FAIR

Malheur County Fair: Today's schedule of events

The fairgrounds will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. A host of events will greet residents who choose to check the fair out, including barrel races and a presentation by the Vale High School Robotics team.

4-H member Hayden Pearson, 9, brings his horse Pooh Bear out of the trailer at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Monday July 26, 2021 as participants prepare for the Malheur County Fair. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise) Tuesday, July 27 - Family Day Fairgrounds open: 2 p.m.-10 p.m. 2-10 p.m. Kids Safety Education (south lawn) - Sponsored by Ontario Volunteer Fire Department & other community partners 2-10 p.m. Jukebox Party Express Inflatables - Open for Fun! 2-3 p.m. Hands-on Soil Experience (Next to Caboose) - Brought to you by NRCS & the Malheur County SWCD 3-9 p.m. Vale’s Robotic Team (Hands on Presentation) 4-5:45 p.m. Timed Runs for Barrel Race (Arena) 6 p.m. Gem State Cloggers (Rogue Credit Union Stage) 6-9 p.m. Pee Wee Barrel Race, followed by Junior Barrel Race 7 p.m. 4D Jackpot Barrel Race (Arena) - Produced by Kyna Schrader Daily admission is $5.

