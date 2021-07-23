MALHEUR COUNTY WEATHER

Temperatures in Ontario are headed back up over 100 degrees and the National Weather Service forecasts that it won't cool down much at night.

Get ready for another batch of unusually hot weather.

The National Weather Service Friday afternoon issued an “excessive heat watch” gong from Sunday morning through Monday evening.

“Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106 possible,” said the warning.

The weather service said that “extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

For Ontario, the temperature is forecast to climb steadily with a high of 100 on Saturday, 104 on Sunday and 107 on Monday. Low temperatures will be in the mid-70s in the coming days.

The forecast shows a slight cooling in the middle of the week but highs again forecast to hit 102 Thursday and Friday.

At the southern end of Malheur County, temperatures in Jordan Valley are forecast to stay under 100 but there is at this point a 20% chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday into Tuesday evening.

The Enterprise will post updates as warranted and as conditions change.

