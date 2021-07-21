MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Florence May Stanford Shenk, 87, of Ridgeview, Adrian, Oregon, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones, on July 17, 2021.

Mom was born Dec. 5, 1933, to L. Ralph and Nina Deitrick Stanford of Jackson Creek, Owyhee County, Idaho. She joined sisters Christy and Betty, and brothers Lee, Stub, and Gene. Her brother Gub was born later.

Mom had a wonderful childhood. Cousins Jerry, Jeff, Joanne, and especially Nellie (children of Omar and Lily Deitrick Stanford) were close by. She had horses to ride and territory to explore. There was always company of one kind or another.

Mom attended elementary school in the one room schoolhouse located in their pasture on Jackson Creek. She and Nellie completed their freshman and sophomore years of high school through correspondence courses monitored by her Aunt Lily. Mom’s mother Nina passed away the summer before her junior year. Mom and Nellie stayed with Aunt Nellie in Caldwell while completing high school.

After high school, Mom attended Ec-Cel-Cis School of Beauty. During this time, Mom went home to Jackson Creek for a visit and attended a dance at the community hall. She met a dashing young man named Bill Shenk. Their courtship was long distance: Dad was working for Boeing in Seattle. You could tell when he had been home for the weekend- Mom’s usually stellar grades suffered on Monday. Mom and Dad were married in a double ceremony with Dave and Nellie Gorley November 27, 1953.

Dad continued to work for Boeing for a short time and they lived on Puget Sound.

Mom recalled hating high tides slapping on their house’s windows. She thought the water was strong enough to break the glass. They returned to Jordan Valley to work for a few years before moving back to Ridgeview to begin their farming career. Mom and Dad raised Vikki, Toni, Robin, Louise, and Paul on their farm. They all worked together, played together, and, most of all, loved together. Mom grew a garden, gleaned, canned, and froze produce for their family. Mom told her young children that she painted her toenails red so that she could hide in the strawberry bed. She was a master at raising flowers, especially roses. Our yard was a haven from the sun in the summer and a wonderland in the winter. Mom was a great cook and made everything taste delicious.

Mom’s love of horses continued throughout her life, culminating with her horse Star in 1995. She loved her rides up Succor Creek, around the farm, or the neighborhood. Mom maintained her cosmetology license “just in case.” She kept her skills sharp on her family and friends. Mom even took a refresher course with her sister-in-law Christy Shenk Smith.

Mom took extraordinary care of Dad and her assorted loved ones. Mom was an amazing life partner, mother, role model, sister, cousin, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, family member, friend. She was love, support, and discipline all rolled together.

Mom was preceded in death by her beloved Bill, her parents, her siblings Christy Willhite, Lee Stanford, Stub Stanford, Gene Stanford, and Gub Stanford.

Survivors include her sister Betty Lacey of Weiser, children Vikki (Joel) Price of Adrian, Toni (Terry) Case of Nyssa, Robin (Bob) Martin of Adrian, Louise (Mark) Wortman of Parma, and Paul (Alyce) Shenk of Adrian, 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, her best friend cousins Jerry, Jeff, Nellie, and Joanne, family members, and friends.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for Mom’s caregivers Melody, Ruah, and Rosa. They supported Mom and us all the way.

Florence’s funeral services will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Txoko Ona Basque Club, 333 S. Main St., Homedale, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Adrian Sports Boosters Football Program, c/o LaDawn Bayes, 665 Roswell Rd., Adrian, OR 97901.

