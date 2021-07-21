EMPLOYMENT

Instructional, Bus Driver, Track Coach

Instructional

Assistant Opening

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for Instructional Assistant positions for the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants should possess a high school diploma and a passing score on the Paraprofessional Exam or an Associate’s Degree or two years of college. The Paraprofessional Exam can be scheduled by contacting Malheur ESD at (541) 473-3138. Applicants should enjoy working with students.

A Classified Application may be obtained from the District Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon or on the District website at www.valesd.org. Applications must be submitted to the District Office or via email to: [email protected]

Application deadline: Open until filled.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

________________________________________________________________________________________

Bus Driver Openings

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for Bus Driver positions for the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants must have a clean driving record and be able to pass a drug test. Applicants should possess a current CDL with bus driver, air brake endorsement or be willing to train.

A Classified Application may be obtained from the District Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon or on the District website at www.valesd.org. Applications must be submitted to the District Office or via email to: [email protected]

Application deadline: Open until filled

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

________________________________________________________________________________________

Vale High School Head Track Coach

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for the Vale High School Head Track position for the 2021-2022 school year.

A Classified Application may be obtained from the District Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon or on the District website at www.valesd.org. Applications must be submitted to the District Office or via email to: [email protected]

Application deadline: Open Until Filled

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.