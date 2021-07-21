PUBLIC NOTICES

Summons, Estate of Symona Lee Maire

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR Case No: 21DR10854 Dulce Olivia Diaz Heredia, Plaintiff, vs. Jose NMN Velasco, Respondent, NOTICE OF SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION TO: Jose NMN Velasco, respondent: You are hereby notified that the above-style action seeking divorce was filed against you in said court on June 15, 2021, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on June 22, 2021 you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve Dulce Diaz, plaintiff, whose address is 724 16th St N, Vale, OR 97918 an answer to the complaint within (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Publish Date: July 7, 14, 21,and 28, 2021

Probate No.6204

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

For the County of Malheur

The Estate of SYMONA LEE MAIRE,

Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that Steven Maire has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons with claims against the Estate must present them, with vouchers attached, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, to the Symona Lee Maire Estate, c/o Attorney Darcy Arriola Kindschy, Logan & Copple P.C., 399 S. Oregon St., Ontario, OR 97914. Claims not presented within the four months may be barred.

DATED and first published: July 21, 2021

Publish Dates: July 21 & 28, 2021 and August 4, 2021