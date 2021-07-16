HEAT WAVE

Through the "Beat the 100's with $100" program, kicked off by the Enterprise in June, the first 100 entries to the Splash Park have been covered by generous local businesses. Those entering are encouraged to pay it forward if they have the means.

Children at the Splash Park play a game of water tag with water guns on Friday, June 25, 2021. ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise

ONTARIO – The first 100 guests to enter the Ontario Recreation District’s Splash Park will do so free of charge from June 27 through September 1, thanks to the generosity of local businesses who have covered the cost through the “Beat the 100’s with $100” program.

Following the program’s two-day kickoff last month, sponsored by the Malheur Enterprise, other businesses were encouraged to contribute to the initiative and support quickly grew for the project.

Andrew Maeda, Ontario Recreation District director, said that because of “guests paying it forward,” donations were currently covering everyone entering the Splash Park, including beyond the first 100 guests.

Visitors to the Splash Park who are able to leave a donation are encouraged to do so, so as to continue facilitating free entry for other Ontario residents who may not be able to afford it.

$1 pays for one entry.

