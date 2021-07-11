Free MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Kids chasing pigs. Owners buffing vintage cars. A mayor flipping pancakes. At every turn, the news team of the Enterprise was on the scene for Vale's Fourth of July events. Here are some of the scores of photos published in recent days. Who do you know?

Avery Randall holds firm with a smile across her face during the mutton bustin’ event at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Saturday, July 3. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Vale was a hot spot in more than just temperature over the Fourth of July holiday.

The town was hopping with events – rodeo, parade, car show, dog competition and more.

Angelina Katsanis and Austin Johnson, photojournalists from the Enterprise, chronicled it all, taking thousands of photos. Reporters Joey Cappelletti and Abbey McDonald covered the events as well.

Here is a compilation of their work published in recent days. Odds are high you will see someone you know.

4th of July spectacle returns, making for a weekend of fun and competition in Vale

The Vale 4th of July Rodeo and Oregon Trail Days once again combined to create one of Vale's most exciting weekends of the year. The four-day event began Thursday and was capped with fireworks Sunday night.

VIDEO: Miss the rodeo? We take you there in our video

The 106th annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo in Vale, Oregon, was staged during record-breaking heat. The rodeo, like most events, was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. This video captures the flavor of the traditional rodeo.

PHOTOS: Catch the arena action from Vale's 4th of July Rodeo

Vale's 4th of July Rodeo made a grand return last weekend with rodeo events from Wednesday through Sunday night. Here are 29 photos by the Enterprise team of some of the cowboys and cowgirls in action.

PHOTOS: Kids and rodeo - a potent blend in Vale

Children had their share of time in the spotlight during last weekend's 4th of July Rodeo, competing in events like mutton bustin' and racing with each other in the pig scramble. These photos show the young cowboys and cowgirls in action.

PHOTOS: The Vale 4th of July Rodeo kicks off to a rainy start

The Vale 4th of July Rodeo made a grand return after a year off due to Covid. Cowboys and Cowgirls of all ages competed in various events and geared up for the exciting weekend to come.

PHOTOS: 4th of July parade makes a splash

The annual Vale 4th of July Parade on Sunday drew plenty of entrants and a big crowd. Water fights seemed to be the unofficial theme.

PHOTOS: Oregon Trail Days a hit at Wadleigh Park

Throughout the weekend, people enjoyed various booths and events just outside of the arena in Vale's Wadleigh Park. From the annual dog show to the pancake breakfast, there was no shortage of non-rodeo fun.

GET QUALITY JOURNALISM DELIVERED – The Enterprise provides Malheur County high-quality reporting now missing from most communities. Subscribe to our digital service at an affordable $5 a month. Help us keep going and keep delivering.