PHOTO GALERY

Children had their share of time in the spotlight during last weekend's 4th of July Rodeo, competing in events like mutton bustin' and racing with each other in the pig scramble. These photos show the young cowboys and cowgirls in action.

Two young cousins, Eli and Axel, sport their medals right after Thursday's mutton bustin' event at the annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A girl tumbles off her sheep at Thursday's mutton bustin' event at the annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A young cowboy goes for rodeo glory during the first night of steer riding on the first night of the Vale 4th of July rodeo. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

The older age group races toward pigs at Thursday's pig scramble event at the annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A young steer rider stands atop the chute before climbing aboard his steer at the annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Axel Goodell walks back to the stands, medal in hand, at the annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A girl in the younger age group works to secure a pig at Thursday's pig scramble at the annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A young cowboy holds on tight at Thursday's steer riding event at the annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Dash Burgo, who took home the belt at Thursday's mutton bustin' event, talks with his family at Friday's suicide race at the annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Two kids in the older group "pig pile" at Thursday's pig scramble at the annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Mutton busters chat together behind the fence before entering the arena.

The Willowcreek Warriors sing the national anthem to kick off the annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

The hills of Vale paint the background of two boys sitting behind the chutes at the annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

News tip? Contact multimedia journalists Austin Johnson [email protected] or Angelina Katsanis at [email protected]

RELATED COVERAGE:

PHOTOS: 4th of July parade makes a splash

PHOTOS: Catch the Arena Action from Vale's 4th of July Rodeo

PHOTOS: The Vale 4th of July Rodeo kicks off to a rainy start

4th of July spectacle returns, making for a weekend of fun and competition in Vale

SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.