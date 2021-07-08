PHOTO GALLERY

Throughout the weekend, people enjoyed various booths and events just outside of the arena in Vale's Wadleigh Park. From the annual dog show to the pancake breakfast, there was no shortage of non-rodeo fun.

Emma Fulwyler, 9-year-old gymnast, leaps into the pool behind her family's kids fundraiser booth. Her mother, Amy Fulwyler, started the booth in order to raise money for her daughters' Emma's and Charlie's, gymnastics. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Wadleigh park welcomed this year's Oregon Trail Days with open arms. Despite the record-breaking heat, food vendors, gift stops and other booths set up shop for the weekend, and various events took place on the green. Classic annual events such as the Dog Show, Car Show and Pancake Breakfast all came back for this year's rodeo weekend after the hiatus in 2020 due to Covid.

The Keller sisters and their dog Pistol Pete won "Best Costume" at the annual Vale Dog Show on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Lacie Blackburn, 2, spins the wheel to win a prize at the Fulwylers' booth on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Wadleigh Park. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Cars line up at the annual Vale Car Show on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A group enjoys their pancake breakfast on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A baby and father enjoy themselves at Vale's annual pancake breakfast on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Lacie picks out her prizes after spinning the wheel on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Wadleigh Park. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

The pancakes featured at the annual pancake breakfast were made using a special pancake batter dispenser so there was never a shortage of pancakes.

The announcement for cutest dog is made at the annual Vale Dog Show on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Charlie Fulwyler won the prize for her dog Ladybug, dubbed "Cutest Dog" at the annual Vale Dog Show on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A cook at the pancake breakfast flips breakfast patties on Sunday morning, July 4, 2021. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Children could play a cornhole version of tic-tac-toe at the kid's booth in Wadleigh Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

