NYSSA NEWS

The rock-themed festival will be in town Thursday through Saturday. Also: events at the library, and a job opportunity.

Nyssa. (The Enterprise/File)

Get ready to rock, Nyssa! The 56th annual Thunderegg Days is coming this Thursday through Saturday, July 8-10.

The Nyssa Chamber has three days of “rocks and more” planned with vendors of food, rocks and merchandise, music and a variety of activities.

The event kicks off on at noon Thursday in South Park, at South 5th and Reece, and ends with fireworks on Saturday at the Oregon Trail Arena.

• Summer reading continues at the Nyssa Library. If you have not registered for this great summertime activity, get going and read!

In addition to reading goals for all ages, there are games, raffles, crafts and a scavenger hunt.

And some big news from the library: Storytime will return to meeting in person starting Tuesday, July 13, at 11 a.m. Enjoy the cool atmosphere inside the library and the stories, music and games at Storytime.

• The City of Nyssa is looking for an assistant clerk. Applications are available at City Hall or at nyssacity.org.

• Don’t forget the Nyssa Senior Center Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the center, at 316 Good Ave. The sale room is full of great buys and additional sale vendors will be located inside the center.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

﻿SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.