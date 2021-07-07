VIDEO: Miss the rodeo? We take you there in our video
The 106th annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo in Vale, Oregon, was staged during record-breaking heat. The rodeo, like most events, was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. This video captures the flavor of the traditional rodeo.
Angelina Katsanis – The Enterprise
July 7, 2021 at 1:32pm
Vale's annual 4th of July Rodeo made a grand return after a hiatus in 2020 due to Covid, bringing cowboys and cowgirls of all ages to Vale's Shamrock Arena for a large range of events. Taking place during a historic heat wave, the rodeo commenced on Thursday, July 1 - featuring a national anthem performance by the Willowcreek Elementary School students - and ended with a fireworks show on Sunday, July 4, to celebrate the national holiday.
Video by ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise
