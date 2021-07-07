MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

The 106th annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo in Vale, Oregon, was staged during record-breaking heat. The rodeo, like most events, was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. This video captures the flavor of the traditional rodeo.

Vale's annual 4th of July Rodeo made a grand return after a hiatus in 2020 due to Covid, bringing cowboys and cowgirls of all ages to Vale's Shamrock Arena for a large range of events. Taking place during a historic heat wave, the rodeo commenced on Thursday, July 1 - featuring a national anthem performance by the Willowcreek Elementary School students - and ended with a fireworks show on Sunday, July 4, to celebrate the national holiday.

Video by ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise

News tip? Contact multimedia journalist Angelina Katsanis at [email protected] or on Instagram: @malheurenterprise; @akatsmedia.

RELATED COVERAGE:

PHOTOS: The Vale 4th of July Rodeo kicks off to a rainy start

PHOTOS: Catch the arena action from Vale's 4th of July Rodeo

4th of July spectacle returns, making for a weekend of fun and competition in Vale

SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.