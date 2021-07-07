PUBLIC NOTICES

Ironside Rural Road, Malheur County Court, Summons

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: July 7, 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: July 7, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR Case No: 21DR10854 Dulce Olivia Diaz Heredia, Plaintiff, vs. Jose NMN Velasco, Respondent, NOTICE OF SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION TO: Jose NMN Velasco, respondent: You are hereby notified that the above-style action seeking divorce was filed against you in said court on June 15, 2021, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on June 22, 2021 you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve Dulce Diaz, plaintiff, whose address is 724 16th St N, Vale, OR 97918 an answer to the complaint within (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Publish Date: July 7, 14, 21,and 28, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR,

GENE RAY, also known as RONALD E. RAY, and JUNE RAY, also known as KAREN RAY, husband and wife, Plaintiff vs. BARBARA SZYTOW, Defendant. Case No. 21CV06122

SUMMONS

TO: BARBARA SZYTOW, Defendant.

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the complaint filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this summons on you; and if you fail to appear, Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the complaint.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY!

You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal document called a “motion” or “answer.” The motion or answer or reply must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on Plaintiff’s attorney or, if Plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on Plaintiff.

If you have any questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling at (503) 684-3763(in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

SUMMARY STATEMENT FOR RELIEF. This is an action to annul a deed and recover real property, whereby Plaintiff is seeking judgment against Defendant BARBARA SZYTOW to have the quitclaim deed recorded as Instrument No. 2012-2605 and the corrected quitclaim deed recorded as Instrument No. 2012-2807 in the records of Malheur County, Oregon, annulled and the property returned to the Plaintiff, and for Plaintiff’s reasonable attorney’s fees and for such other relief as the Court deems equitable and appropriate.

First published : June 23, 2021

Dustin A. Martinsen, OSB No. 144907

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

PO Box 430 – 292 Main St. South

Vale, Oregon 97918

(541) 473-3111

Publish Date: June 23 & 30, 2021, and July 7 & 14, 2021