MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Jo Ann McDonald passed away peacefully on Monday June 28 in her home she shared with her loving husband, Craig McDonald. Born and raised in Vale, Oregon, she was the third oldest of Ben and Iris Jordan’s 14 children. (submitted Information)

Jo Ann McDonald

June 28, 2021

Jo Ann McDonald passed away peacefully on Monday June 28 in her home she shared with her loving husband, Craig McDonald. Born and raised in Vale, Oregon, she was the third oldest of Ben and Iris Jordan’s 14 children.

After graduating from Vale High School, Jo moved with her two older children, Denine Tucker and Rodney Foster, to Burns, Oregon. Soon after she met and married Dick Foster, welcoming son Daniel Foster in the coming years. After losing Dick to a tragedy she moved to Canby, Oregon, later marrying John Davenport. They started a trucking company spending about 15 years in Vancouver, Washington, before coming back home to Vale. Jo Ann’s resiliency was tested again with the loss of John. While visiting her sister Janice, Jo met a cowboy gentleman by the name of Craig McDonald who swept her off her feet.

Jo spent the past 15 years retired at their home filled with family, children; Denine Tucker, Danny Foster, Shane McDonald, and Stephen McDonald; grandchildren Dustin Aldred, Tabitha Givens, Jeremy Freeman, Cassandra Haun, Tashauna Lee, Samantha Ferrell, Jarrod Tucker and Emma Tucker; great-grandchildren Paige, Breanna, Regan, Cameron, Hailey, Amelie, Abilene, Atlas, Arbor, Codi, Cadi, Dawson, and Meara; siblings Shannon Wolfe, Kathy Olsen, Donna Davis, Gladys Fisher, Janice Nielsen and Vicki Tuman, as well as countless nieces, nephews and so many friends.

Jo was preceded in death by two children, Tamara Graham and Rodney Foster; two husbands, Dick Foster and John Davenport; three brothers, Ben Jordan, Raymond Jordan and Bob Jordan; four sisters; Diane Jordan, Kay McDougal, Betty Yoshikane, and Teri Mandal. Jo was viewed as a loving, dependable and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was witty with a strong sense of right and wrong and instilled that into everyone around her.

Her love healed those around her and she will be missed beyond words. She was our guardian angel on earth and now in heaven.

A celebration of life will be held at Thunderegg Coffee Company, 125 Main Street-Nyssa, on July 10 at 3 p.m.