Community events have adjusted to the persisting heat wave, with predicted highs up to 106 this week.

Ashton (left) and Xander Stroud play at Ontario Recreation District's Splash Park on Friday, June 25, 2021. ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise

ONTARIO - The heat wave will persist this week with predicted highs of 106 on Thursday and Saturday but no record temperatures.

To stay safe in the high heat, people should stay hydrated, stick to shade and cool areas and check in on elderly family members.

Signs of heat-related illness include cramps, cold and clammy skin, dizziness, and in extreme cases fever and unconsciousness according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though excessive heat can cause health issues, there were no heat-related distress calls last weekend, according to the Malheur County Sheriff's Office, Ontario Fire Department and Vale Fire and Ambulance.

Events in the area are adjusting to the heat wave, including:

• Ontario Saturday Market is starting an hour earlier and is now operating downtown each Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. until further notice.

• Ontario High School’s football team is running practice drills at 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday to avoid the heat.

• The Boys and Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley changed its scheduled outdoor field trips this week to visits to the local movie theater. The Ontario club will be closed this Friday.

• The Friends of the Owyhee will conduct geological paddle board tours of Lake Owyhee this Saturday, taking the necessary precautions to keep participants well hydrated and educated about staying safe in the heat.

Everything is on schedule for the Vale 4th of July Rodeo, which runs Thursday through Monday. There will be additional shade canopies and water misters for those attending the rodeo, as well as additional water systems to cool down the animals.

The Ontario Splash Park also has free access for 100 visitors a day through July 9, as part of the Enterprise’s “Beat the Hundred With One Hundred” donation program to cover the $1 entry. Donors provided 124 people with free admission on Sunday.

The Recreation District is still accepting donations, and anyone who wants to sponsor a day of admissions can contact the district office between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at 541-889-7686 or drop by the front desk at the park during its open hours.

Here’s the National Weather Service forecast for the coming days for Ontario:

Thursday: high 106, low 72. Record: 110 in 2015.

Friday: high 105, low 74. Record: 107 in 2015.

Saturday: high 106, low 74. Record: 106 in 1967.

Sunday: high 102. Record 108 in 1968.

Up-to-date information can be found at the National Weather Service website, on Facebook and Twitter at NWSBoise.

The Enterprise will provide daily updates related to the heat wave on its website and its Facebook and Twitter pages. If you have questions or information, please email [email protected]

