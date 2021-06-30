COMMUNITY

The Nyssa senior center is resuming normal activities after the pandemic break, with a big yard sale on tap for July 8-10

Big news! The Nyssa Senior Center is starting to hold activities again.

The first event will be a huge sale Thursday through Saturday, July 8-10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The seniors in charge of the sale report they have revamped the sales room and have a lot of new items. Also, for this sale there will be other vendors with tables set up in the main dining room. You won’t want to miss this big sale!

Bingo and games return in July, with Bingo held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Senior Game Night (including Bingo) at 6 p.m. Thursdays, starting July 15. There will be no game night on July 8 due to the big sale.

The monthly foot clinic will be held on Tuesday, July 6, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Presently, the Senior Center is not serving meals, but they hope that will be happening soon. Watch this space for updates on meals.

What a great thing to once again have activities at the Senior Center. I know this social aspect for many has been missed. Yippee!

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

