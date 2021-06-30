MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Pistol Pete and his owner Logan Keller competed in the 6th annual Vale Dog Show in 2019. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

VALE – Nothing quite signifies a return to normalcy like the voice of Scott Allen resonating through Wadleigh Park as he announces the winner for cutest dog.

The Vale Veterinary Clinic announced last week that the annual Vale Dog Show will return for its seventh year on Saturday, July 3, at 9 a.m.

Dogs throughout Malheur County have waited two years for their opportunity to shine in the event, which in the past has categories such as the cutest dog and best rollover.

This year’s event, which will once again be held at Wadleigh Park, will include categories for best trick, best costume, and biggest and smallest dogs.

Angie Allum, owner of Vale Veterinary Clinic and the event organizer, said contestants can show up the day of the park to enter.

Allum also said that extra precautions are in place to ensure the dogs are safe with the expected high temperatures.

“The event is early in the morning when it hopefully isn’t too hot out yet. We also make sure it’s in the shade and there will be plenty of water,” said Allum, adding that the event should go for about an hour.

Teagan Stokes got her dog Edit, an Australian cattle dog, for her seventh birthday and has participated in the past five Vale Dog Shows.

“It’s really helped Edit become more socialized with the other dogs. She’s gotten a lot better at following commands since going,” said Stokes.

Stokes and Edit have teamed up to win two awards in the past, taking home prizes for ball catching and stick jumping. Stokes, a local seventh grader, said that while she goes to the event just hoping to have fun, she is very competitive and is hoping to win some more awards this year.

The entry fee for the event is a suggested donation to the Vale Animal Rescue fund, which Allum said helps cover the costs of surgeries and other care for animals that are in need in the community.

