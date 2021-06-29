Ashton (left) and Xander Stroud play at Ontario Recreation District's Splash Park on Friday, June 25, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)
Two brothers take a soak in Snively Hot Springs with their grandmother on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)
A young boy climbs out of the Vale Swimming Pool after open swim closes on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)
A visitor to Lake Owyhee looks over the water on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)
4-year-old Layton Stowell gets soaked by one of the ground sprinklers at Ontario's Splash Park on Friday, June 25, 2021. ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise
A swimmer waits at the base of the high dive while someone else prepares to jump from the top. Thursday June 24, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)
A boy jumps off the high diving board after another person had done a cannonball into the Vale Swimming Pool on the hot June day of Thursday, June 24, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)
Children at the Ontario Splash Park play a game of water tag with water guns on Friday, June 25, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)
Lake-goers ride jet skis to cool off on June 27 at Bully Creek Reservoir. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)
A girl climbs out the Vale Swimming Pool on the hot summer day of Thursday, June 24, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)
The Stowell brothers play under one of the giant mushrooms at the Splash Park on Friday, June 25, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)
People can take snack breaks at the bleaches after swimming in the Vale Swimming Pool. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)
Jorgie Obermeier, 5, and Mylie, 5, head to the showers after the Vale City Pool closed on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)
Jorgie's mom, Jody Obermeier plays with the girls at the Vale Swimming Pool on the hot summer day of Thursday, June 24, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)
A boat motors around Lake Owyhee above the dam in the early morning sun on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)
News tip or photo ideas? Contact Photojournalist Angelina Katsanis at [email protected]
SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS
Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.
SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.
GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.
ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.