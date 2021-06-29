MALHEUR COUNTY WEATHER

In the heat surpassing 100 degrees over the weekend, citizens flocked to water spots across Malheur County in efforts to cool off and enjoy the summer.

Ashton (left) and Xander Stroud play at Ontario Recreation District's Splash Park on Friday, June 25, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Two brothers take a soak in Snively Hot Springs with their grandmother on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A young boy climbs out of the Vale Swimming Pool after open swim closes on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A visitor to Lake Owyhee looks over the water on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

4-year-old Layton Stowell gets soaked by one of the ground sprinklers at Ontario's Splash Park on Friday, June 25, 2021. ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise

A swimmer waits at the base of the high dive while someone else prepares to jump from the top. Thursday June 24, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A boy jumps off the high diving board after another person had done a cannonball into the Vale Swimming Pool on the hot June day of Thursday, June 24, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Children at the Ontario Splash Park play a game of water tag with water guns on Friday, June 25, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Lake-goers ride jet skis to cool off on June 27 at Bully Creek Reservoir. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A girl climbs out the Vale Swimming Pool on the hot summer day of Thursday, June 24, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

The Stowell brothers play under one of the giant mushrooms at the Splash Park on Friday, June 25, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

People can take snack breaks at the bleaches after swimming in the Vale Swimming Pool. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Jorgie Obermeier, 5, and Mylie, 5, head to the showers after the Vale City Pool closed on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Jorgie's mom, Jody Obermeier plays with the girls at the Vale Swimming Pool on the hot summer day of Thursday, June 24, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A boat motors around Lake Owyhee above the dam in the early morning sun on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

News tip or photo ideas? Contact Photojournalist Angelina Katsanis at [email protected]

