The National Weather Service in Boise maintains excessive heat warning through Saturday evening with the forecast calling for temperatures above 100 through the end of the week

Puppy Miles enjoys some water on a hot June day in Vale. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

The excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service in Boise remains in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. The forecast is calling for dangerously high temperatures, ranging from 97 degrees to 107 degrees in the lower valleys of Malheur County.

The forecast high for Wednesday in Ontario is 107 degrees, but highs are expected to hover around 100 to 102 degrees going into the 4th of July weekend.

Temperatures are expected to cool down to a range of 65 to 74 degrees during the night for remainder of the week, but will be climbing steadily after 10 a.m.

Ontario hit 106 on Tuesday, tying the record high for June 29 set in 2015, the weather service reported.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to see winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph with the potential for 25 mph gusts on Thursday evening.

With temperatures remaining above 100 degrees it is important drink plenty of water and be on the lookout for symptoms of heat related illnesses.

This includes muscle cramps and spasms, cold and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, fast or weak pulse, heavy sweating, fatigue, and in extreme cases fever and unconsciousness according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday, June 30 - High 107 (Record 106 in 2013).

Thursday, July 1 - High 104 (Record 110 in 2013).

Friday, July 2 - High 105 (Record 107 in 2015).

Up-to-date information can be found at the National Weather Service website, on Facebook and Twitter @NWSBoise.

