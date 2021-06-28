Free MALHEUR COUNTY WEATHER

The heat wave will continue through the Fourth of July weekend, with temperatures reaching highs over 100 degrees every day.

Children at the Ontario Splash Park play a game of water tag with water guns on Friday, June 25, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Expect the heat to linger throughout the week.

Malheur County remains under an excessive heat warning through the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach highs over 100 degrees every day through at least Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Ontario is forecast to hit a high of 104 on Monday around 7 p.m. By 3 p.m., the city hit 100 degrees – two hours earlier than on Sunday.

To stay safe, the service recommends avoiding direct sunlight and wearing lightweight and loose clothing to prevent sunburn. To avoid heat-related illness, drink water and try to stay in cool areas, and check in on vulnerable people such as the elderly and people with medical conditions.

“Do not direct the flow of portable electric fans toward yourself when room temperature is hotter than 90°F. The dry blowing air will dehydrate you faster, endangering your health,” said the weather service.

Households throughout the Pacific Northwest are facing extreme temperatures.

“High temperatures are forecast to soar 30+ degrees above average throughout Washington and north-central Oregon to start the work week, with temperatures peaking in the 100s and 110s. Numerous daily, monthly, and all-time temperature records are forecast on top of the records that went up in flames this weekend,” said the Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center on its website.

For Malheur County, the weather service said, “Temperatures will be slightly higher on Tuesday with little change on Wednesday. Record and near-record highs are forecast for nearly all locations both days. Overnight temperatures will also be warm in the lower valleys where lows will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s, offering only brief relief from the heat.”

Here are the forecast highs and lows for the next few days, along with the record for each date from the weather service. The forecast is for Ontario.

Tuesday: high 105, low 74. Record: 106 in 2015,

Wednesday: high of 104, low of 73. Record: 106 in 2013.

Thursday: high 106, low 72. Record: 110 in 2015.

Friday: high 106, low 73. Record: 107 in 2015.

Saturday: high 105, low 73. Record: 106 in 1967.

Sunday: high 103, low 73. Record 108 in 1968.

Up-to-date information can be found at the National Weather Service website, on Facebook and Twitter @NWSBoise.

