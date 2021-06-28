Free MALHEUR COUNTY WEATHER

The National Weather Service is continuing its "excessive heat warning" through Saturday night but no records expected to be set.

A young boy jumps off the high diving board after another person had done a cannonball into the Vale Swimming Pool on the hot June day of Thursday, June 24, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

“Extreme heat” will stick with Malheur County through the weekend and there is an emerging chance for thunderstorms as well, according to the latest forecast.

Ontario hit a high of 101 on Sunday at 3:53 p.m.

“Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the hottest days, but no significant cooling is foreseen, at least through Sunday,” according to the National Weather Service. “Models have been showing moisture increasing over our area starting Wednesday, along with increasing instability. So conditions will be more favorable for afternoon and evening thunderstorms.”

And there will be little comfort at night.

“Overnight lows during this time frame will only cool into the upper 60s to mid 70s and thus will only offer limited relief from the heat,” according to the forecast issued Sunday afternoon.

The weather service also warns that “extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

That means challenges for the 106th Vale 4th of July Rodeo, which starts Thursday.

Here are the forecast highs and lows for the next few days, along with the record for each date from the Weather Service. The forecast is for Ontario.

Monday: high 102, low 73. Record: 109 in 2015.

Tuesday: high 105, low 74. Record: 106 in 2015.

Wednesday: high 105, low 73. Record: 106 in 2013.

Thursday: high 106, low 72. Record: 110 in 2015.

Friday: high 105, low 74. Record: 107 in 2015.

