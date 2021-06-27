Free MALHEUR COUNTY WEATHER

GET IN FREE: The Ontario Splash Park at Lions Park in downtown is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. Sunday. The admission of $1 is being waived for the first 100 who arrive under a program that will provide free access through the hot week.

The Ontario Splash Park in Southwest 3rd Avenue, in Lions Park, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, but Sunday's public hours end at 5 p.m. (The Enterprise file)

ONTARIO - With a forecast high of 101 for Sunday, the Ontario Splash Park can provide relief for families.

Access is free for the first 100 who show up at the Splash Park at Lions Park, 790 S.W. Third Ave. The park, operated by the Ontario Recreation District, normally charges $1 admission for those 7 and older. It is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. but on Sunday is available only until 5 p.m.

Donors are making it possible to keep up the free access through at least Saturday, July 3.

The Enterprise is sponsoring the first five free days to help the recreation district launch a program it is calling “Beat the Hundred With One Hundred” to fund admissions through the heat wave.

"We challenge other businesses and community-minded individuals to join in to help provide a safe place for kids and families to cool off," said Publisher Les Zaitz.

By Friday afternoon, several joined the splash park effort, including Mary Jo Evers, Recreation District board chair; Megan Brown-Cook, Recreation District board member; personal donors including Paula Harris, Justin Apodaca, Sammy Castonguay and Crsytal Jekel Cleaver, and the Ontario law firm Yturri Rose.

Andrew Maeda, executive director of the recreation district, said businesses and others can donate to cover the admission cost of the first 100 people into the park each day. Any additional donations each day would provide for more free admissions, he said.

He said anyone who wants to sponsor a day of admissions can contact the district office between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at 541-889-7686 or drop by the front desk at the park during its open hours. The district can accept cash, a check or card to make the donation.

SHARE: If you have photos related to the heat or have weather-related information to pass along, send an email to Editor Les Zaitz: [email protected]

