The subject of the hearing is a $3.5 million shelter funded by the state of Oregon. It will be held at Four Rivers Cultural Center on June 25, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

ONTARIO – A public hearing will be held Friday, June 25 to consider the opening of a shelter at the current Red Lion Inn & Suites in Ontario.

The shelter project, run by Euvalcree, a local community-based non-profit organization, is funded through Project Turnkey. That project, administered through the Oregon Community Foundation, draws on $65 million of state funding “for the purpose of acquiring motels/hotels for use as non-congregate shelter for people experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness.”

Euvalcree’s proposed project is worth $3.5 million and would provide 60 units of housing to “families in self-sufficiency programs who are unable to get into permanent housing because of the housing shortage . . . the 300 foster children and state-appointed guardians in Malheur County who have been removed from their current environments and are between homes, and victims of domestic violence and sex trafficking,” according to Norma Ramirez, Euvalcree’s programs director.

Friday’s event is open to all community members and will be held at Four Rivers Cultural Center. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and those who wish to speak publicly or ask questions are asked to sign up before the 5 p.m. start time with program staff.

“We want this to be successful for our communities and value the thoughts, opinions and comments from the impacted communities,” said Gustavo Morales, executive director of Euvalcree.

